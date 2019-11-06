close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
November 6, 2019

Pak-Post internship programme

Islamabad

A
APP
November 6, 2019

Islamabad :Taking a step forward to curb unemployment from the country, Pakistan Post has started its first phase of internship programme for fresh graduates from all over the country where thousands of students are getting opportunity of working under supervision of experienced professionals for one month.

According to details, officials of Pakistan Post said this internship programme has been launched for the youth under the guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The objective of the internship program is to create maximum employment opportunities for youth.

After the internship time, the participating graduates would be offered jobs in public and private sector on the basis of their experiences. "We believe this internship programme will benefit fresh unemployed graduates."

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad