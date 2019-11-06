close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
November 6, 2019

World Science Day for Peace and Development to be marked on Nov 10

Islamabad

A
APP
November 6, 2019

Islamabad :Like other parts of the globe, World Science Day for Peace and Development (WSDPD) will be marked on November 10 across the globe including Pakistan to raise awareness of the benefits of science worldwide.

The World Science Day for Peace and Development (WSDPD) celebrates the benefits of science worldwide.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) works with people, government agencies and organisations to promote the WSDPD each year.

The WSDPD celebrations includes Open days to highlight science’s important role in peace and development.

Classroom discussions to emphasise how science and technology affect daily life.

Distributing the WSDPD posters throughout tertiary institutions, school campuses, and public venues. Arranged science museum visits to commemorate the day. Visits to local schools on careers in science or scientific presentations.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad