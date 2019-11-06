QAU, Chinese institute discuss collaboration

Islamabad :A delegation of the Beijing Academy of Sciences and Technology (BJAST) headed by its president, Guo Guangsheng, along with the representatives of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) visited the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) here on Tuesday.

QAU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali welcomed the delegation and gave a detailed presentation about the university, its faculties, and academic programmes.

He also briefed the delegation regarding the ongoing collaboration between the QAU and different Chinese higher education institutions, including the China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences (CPJRC).

The president of BJAST called for collaborative research activities through faculty and student exchange programme. Both sides discussed different options to identify fields and forms of collaboration between the institutions to work together in the future.

QAU Director (Academics) Dr. Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali was nominated as the focal person from the QAU side to coordinate with BJAST.

The meeting was also attended by the Dean Biological Sciences, QAU, Registrar, and senior faculty members of the University.