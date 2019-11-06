close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

‘Bol Kay Lab Azaad Hain Teray’ today

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

Islamabad :As part of its 10th annual convention, the Pakistan Coalition of Education, an initiative of the Society for Access to Quality Education, will hold a youth-based and youth-led art event at the PAFSOM Arena here today (Wednesday).

Titled ‘Bol Kay Lab Azaad Hain Teray’, the event will begin at 10 a.m and will end at 2:30 p.m.

According to Rubeha Tahir, a member of the organising committee, the event derives inspiration from legendary poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s extraordinary life and the ideals reflected in his poetry – that of an individual’s inherent right to expression and the struggle for social justice.

She said the main theme of the year’s event would be focused on the longstanding issue of the girls’ education in the country, which despite numerous policy initiatives, remained to be a major barrier to girls achieving their full potential in every walk of life.

“The event will feature prominent academics, celebrities, media personnel, key political representatives and civil society along with children from all across Pakistan. Artist and activist Sheema Kirmani, legendary Laal Band, and poet Kishwer Naheed will also grace the occasion with their performances,” she said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad