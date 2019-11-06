Gas shortage hits Fazal Town

Rawalpindi :Residents of Street-III & II of Fazal Town Phase-I have been facing a low gas pressure every day for several years now. Especially on Fridays there is as not an iota of gas. However, the relevant authorities have not addressed their grievances even though they have been paying their bills.

“We are facing severe problems due to low gas pressure at peak hours which has forced us to use LPG in our homes. We urge the authorities concerned to take up this matter and resolve it on a priority basis,” says Street III resident Shadab Khan.

Hafiz Obaid, also a resident of Street No III, says: “My children are going to school for the last many days without having breakfast as the gas pressure is not enough to cook at home.”

“With the first cold breeze, we turn on geysers and heaters, but have to compete with the commercial sector for our share in gas supply. In the end, the households are left in the cold with no or very low gas pressure in the pipes,” says Muhammad Afzal, living in Street III.

“Gas pressure is very low. It is difficult to cook breakfast, lunch and dinner due to the limited gas pressure. Most people in our area are using liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for cooking or are buying roti from tandoors to keep the cost of alternate fuel low,” Qadir Mir, a resident of Street-II, says.

SNGPL officials say: “We are trying to resolve the issue but some illegal connections to the main pipeline hinder the flow of gas to other households. Some run generators on gas, which is illegal and hamper the flow of high-pressure gas.”

Commenting on the reports of low gas pressure complaints being faced by residents they say: “The Company is fully aware of the problems being faced by the consumers and its technical teams are busy around the clock to address the low gas pressure complaints and raiding the premises where compressors are installed to get the increased flow.

“SNGPL has always advised its consumer to avoid using compressor for increasing the gas pressure as it is an illegal act and in addition it poses serious threats to precious human lives and public property,” they add.

Some households allege that the SNGPL officials divert domestic consumers’ gas quota to commercial and industrial consumers to earn more profit, along with under-the-table payments.

An SNGPL official denying the allegation said there may be low gas pressure in some areas, but the general situation was far from alarming.