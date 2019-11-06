CDA to construct Korang Bridge underpass at PWD

Islamabad :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to construct Korang Bridge and underpass at PWD from its own resources under the Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor project.

The project is approved under PSDP, however this year funds had not been allocated.

In this context the authority in its meeting has decided to allocate Rs1.5 billion from the surplus it has created in its account for the improvement of facilities in the capital city.

It is pertinent to mention here that CDA despite its extensive commitments to development including responsibilities of footing salary bill of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) staff has created considerable surplus, a portion of which will be used to complete the highway project.

The bridge and the underpass would be constructed by CDA’s own resources at Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor, to minimise traffic issues on the main avenue.

In order to cater increasing traffic burden and population in the adjoining areas construction of remaining portion of Signal Free Corridor has become need of the hour.

However under PSDP programme next year federal government would be requested for allocation of funds in this regard.

It was discussed during a visit by CDA chairman and IGP Islamabad that rather than short term measures like protected U-turns, for the convenience of public and commuters will not suffice and need is for initiation of full project.

Consequently, instructions have been issued that letter may be written to Finance and Planning Department for permission to start the project with own resources.

It is expected that a reply in this regard will be received by end of week and tenders should be issued next week for development work.