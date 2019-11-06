close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
November 6, 2019

Constable awarded cash prize for helping disabled person

Islamabad

A
APP
November 6, 2019

Islamabad: Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Tuesday awarded a traffic constable for helping a disabled man to climb a wall at Kashmir Highway.

Police spokesman said a constable of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Amir Baig was performing his duty on Kashmir highway when he helped a disabled person to climb a wall.

The video of this gesture went viral on social media and IGP, taking notice of this kind attitude of the constable, awarded a cash prize of Rs10,000 and an appreciation certificate to him.

The Islamabad Inspector General of Police said such kind acts should be adopted by all as it gives satisfaction to the people. He said this kind gesture has earned a great respect for the Islamabad Police.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad