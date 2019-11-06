PIMS receives over 150 patients from ‘dharna’

Islamabad : Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) that has developed a separate reporting system to record data of patients reaching hospital from the sit-in (dharna) being staged in the federal capital by JUI-F has received well over 150 patients from the ‘Azadi’ field while dead body of a ‘dharna’ participant was also taken to the hospital on Tuesday.

PIMS received dead body of one Abdul Kareem, a 55-year-old participant who was staying at the sit-in and has reached Islamabad from Larkana in Sindh province.

Till Tuesday noon, the PIMS has provided treatment to over 150 patients from the sit-in while over 90 patients have been given treatment on the spot in the field, said Deputy Director at PIMS Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

He added that most of the patients from sit-in managed by the PIMS staff were suffering from cough, flu and fever along with body pains however as many as 30 patients from ‘dharna’ were given treatment in PIMS emergency while three were admitted to emergency department though none of the patients were found to be critical.

He said the PIMS had already trained all its clerks on recording of patients from the sit-in. As many as seven patients were taken to the hospital who received injuries in the field but not due to any clashes with the forces or participants, said Dr. Khawaja.

He added that the PIMS received few patients with the history of fall and fractures in legs or hands and they had to undergo surgical procedures.