US troubled by China’s harassment of Uighur Muslims

WASHINGTON: The United States remains deeply troubled by multiple reports that the Chinese government has “harassed, imprisoned, or arbitrarily detained” family members of Uighur Muslim activists and survivors of Xinjiang internment camps who have made their stories public, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.
“In some cases, these abuses occurred shortly after meetings with senior State Department officials,” Pompeo said in a statement, reiterating Washington’s call for Beijing to release those detained, a British wire service reported.
