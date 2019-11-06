Bestway Group’s Zameer Choudery formally joins House of Lords

LONDON: British Pakistani businessman Lord Zameer Choudrey has formally taken his seat in the House of Lords with a pledge to use his position to work towards improving trade relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

Lord Choudrey, who moved to the UK from Gujjar Khan near Rawalpindi at the age of 12, is chief executive of the cash-and-carry giant Bestway, one of Britain's largest family-owned companies. The Tory peer, nephew of Sir Anwar Pervez, is also chairman of Conservative Friends of Pakistan and a trustee of the Crimestoppers charity.

Leader of the House of Lords Baroness Evans of Bowes Park and Conservative peer Lord Marland flanked Zameer Choudrey as he swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen. Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, it was announced that the Pakistani born business leader has been appointed as the “Baron Choudrey of Hampstead of London Borough of Barnet”.

He said while taking the oath: “I, Zameer Lord Chourdey, do swear by Almighty God that I will be faithful and give true allegiance to her Majesty Queen Elisabeth, her heirs and successors according to law for helping out.”

Speaking to Geo News soon after taking the oath, Lord Choudrey thanked the Almighty Allah for his blessings. “I cannot thank the Creator for all his blessings. I never thought I would get this much respect and recognition. I come from a very humble background. My elevation is because of the blessings Allah has showered upon us.”

He said that he would use his position to work towards promotion of trade relations between UK and Pakistan.

Lord Choudrey said he was proud that his group is amongst the biggest investors in Pakistan and probably the biggest investor from outside of Pakistan. “We are role models in terms of investing in Pakistan and we will continue not only to invest more but also encourage others to follow our example of investing in Pakistan and making money.”

Lord Choudrey said that from the House of Lords, he would endeavor to help towards increasing literacy amongst British Pakistanis. He said that Pakistanis in many towns in Britain lagged behind in areas of education and it will be his priority to come help promote education amongst the local communities. He called on the British Pakistani youth to devote their energies towards gaining education to get good jobs.

Seven weeks ago, former Prime Minister Theresa May recognised key political aides and leading individuals from various fields in her resignation honour list. Zameer Choudrey was nominated by the former prime minister in recognition of Choudrey’s considerable contributions to Britain’s domestic and foreign trade as a leading businessman and entrepreneur, his wide array of philanthropic work both in the UK and abroad.