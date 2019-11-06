Fazl may get out attempting a six on every ball: Firdous

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday reaffirmed the government's commitment of talking out all the issues with the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman.
Talking to the media persons here, she said Fazl was a senior politician and she was positive that he would not tread a path that might push him out of the political ground.
“Maulana Sahab wants to hit the boundary on every ball and in the process, there is a greater chance of his getting out. He must understand that it is a big success to remain on the ground. He may get out [of the political ground] in the end,” she added.
She emphasised that the duty of a religious leader was to resolve issues of the public and heal their hearts and Fazl should be careful in his choice of words for the democratically elected prime minister.
