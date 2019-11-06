Two FC men among three martyred

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two personnel of Frontier Constabulary (FC) and a civilian were martyred and two others sustained injuries in an attack in the Kulachi tehsil here on Tuesday, official sources said. They said that the FC personnel were carrying ration from Luni to Bacha Abad in an auto-rickshaw when miscreants ambushed them. As a result, Naik Amjad, Lance Naik Sagheer Khan and the civilian whose name could not be ascertained were martyred on the spot while Sepoy Asif and Sepoy Mir Zaman were wounded. Following the incident, the security forces and police reached the spot and shifted the martyred and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan. The security forces also cordoned off the area and launched search operation for the arrest of the miscreants.