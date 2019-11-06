Contempt of court

IHC asks Firdous to submit written apology

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday asked Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan to submit a written apology to the court by Saturday.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the hearing of contempt of court case against Firdous Ashiq Awan. During the hearing, Justice Minallah asked Firdous Ashiq Awan to submit unconditional written apology to the court till Saturday and set November 11, as next date of hearing.

Firdous Ashiq Awan requested the court to exempt her from personal appearance during hearing, but Justice Minallah rejected the request and remarked that her presence in the court is beneficial for her.

The IHC chief justice asked Firdous Awan about her visit to district court, Islamabad.

Dr Firdous told the court that the conditions under which the judges and lawyers are working and helping the petitioners is commendable.

To this Justice Minallah remarked: “You are special assistant to prime minister. You should play your part to resolve the issues and improve the conditions of district courts. There was terrorist attack in district court in federal capitals’ F-8 area,” he mentioned.

In last hearing Dr Firdous was directed to visit district courts along with the bar representatives.

The IHC chief justice also told the special assistant that he held the hearings of those arrested during the PTI sit-in on Sunday on the request of senior bar representative Niazullah Niazi.

Justice Minallah remarked, “During the sit –in this court stopped [the government] from arrests.” To this, Awan informed the court that she had joined the PTI after the sit-in.

The IHC chief justice remarked that the court has to follow the law and cannot support any individual. He added that the court gets its respect through its judgments.

To this, Awan gave an unconditional apology to the court. She added that in her 20-year career she has never spoken about the courts. But the court asked for a written apology.

The IHC CJ also remarked that ministers said that a deal was struck to pressurise the courts.

The IHC on Friday had issued another show cause notice to Awan in the contempt of court case against her.

She had first been issued a contempt notice for criticising the judiciary in her press conference last Wednesday. During Friday's hearing, the court had accepted her apology but issued her a fresh contempt of court notice for making a statement regarding a pending criminal proceeding.