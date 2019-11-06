PM gives ministers three-month targets

ISLAMABAD: Discussing the political and law and order situation in the country on Tuesday, the federal cabinet expressed satisfaction over the handling of Azadi March and its sit-in in Islamabad.

Well-place sources told The News that the federal cabinet endorsed the policy of negotiations with the opposition and expressed desire that undue delay shouldn’t involve in sorting out the matter.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, also expressed satisfaction over the positive economic trajectory of the country.

Briefing newsmen in Islamabad on the cabinet proceedings after the meeting, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the prime minister gave a roadmap to various departments and ministries for achievement of their targets in the next three months.

He also directed all the ministries to take maximum efforts to complete their public sector development programs in next three months. The prime minister further directed them to work on job creation and parallel empowerment strategies for the youth. Imran said he will himself monitor the progress so that decisions were made on time and red-tape was avoided.

The prime minister was scheduled to meet with all the federal secretaries after the cabinet meeting. The prime minister apprised the cabinet of political situation and said all indicators of the economy were on the positive trajectory despite protests by the opposition parties. Firdous said the reform agenda of the incumbent government was being resisted by the status quo people who did not want a change in the system.

The prime minister reassured the cabinet that the government will not back away from reforms agenda, as it was agenda for the development and progress of Pakistan. The government wants to transform challenges into opportunities, he added.

Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar told the cabinet that the economic indicators had witnessed improvement and the economy was moving in the right direction.

Foreign investment has increased and the stock market is stabilizing. Ease of doing business ranking has also witnessed significant improvements.

The cabinet approved the waiver of passport and fee requirement for pilgrims of Kartarpur Corridor.

Firdous said the visa-on-arrival facility will be given to Sikh pilgrims, doing away with the other requirements.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain apprised the cabinet of new local government system. The cabinet also approved the appointment of DG Rangers Punjab.