Wed Nov 06, 2019
ITTF Level-1 Coaching Course begins today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is going to host ITTF Level 1 Table Tennis Coaching Course 2019 with the collaboration of Punjab Table Tennis Association from November 6 to 14, 2019. A senior Sri Lankan coach will conduct the ITTF Level 1 Table Tennis Coaching Course at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

Following coaches will participate in the course: Hafeezur Rahman, Asad, Islamuddin, Sehrish Naz, Umar Yousuf, Yasmin Akhtar, Irfan Pizada, Hamid Siddique (Punjab), Mian Absar Ali, Sohaib Shah, Saira Naaz, (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khawar Mehmood, M Usman, Sohail Tehseen (Sindh).

