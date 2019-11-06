close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 6, 2019

Olympic chief urges focus on cheating athletes’ ‘entourage’

Sports

AFP
November 6, 2019

KATOWICE, Poland: Olympic chief Thomas Bach on Tuesday urged governments to do more to help “drain the doping swamp” by going after the entourage of a cheating athlete. “The athlete is not the only culprit,” the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) told the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) conference in Katowice.

“The athlete is supported and sometimes even driven to or forced into doping by a secretive network which may include coaches, agents, dealers, managers, officials from government or sport organisations, doctors, physiotherapists or others,” he said.But while sports organisations can punish competitors who test positive they are powerless “to identify and sanction in a deterrent way the athletes’ entourage”.

As an example he said if the IOC identified a doctor guilty of doping it will banish him from the Games. “But after the doctor goes back home, in most cases he can just continue with his nefarious business without any consequences. “This is not acceptable. This is the wrong signal. This needs to be changed,” he told WADA delegates on the opening day of their fifth world conference.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports