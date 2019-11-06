POA secy, Fakhar discuss uplift of baseball in country

LAHORE: Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) officials Tuesday discussed the game development with the officials of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) here on Tuesday.President PFB Syed Fakhar Ali Shah met Secretary General POA M Khalid Mehmood at the Olympic House, along with Global Sports Partner’s representative Josh Germany.

The meeting discussed the development and promotion of sports in Pakistan. They also reviewed the current status of sports in Pakistan. On the occasion, Idris Haider Khwaja, Secretary General of Punjab Olympic Association, Shafiq Ahmed, President of Pakistan Handball Federation, Hafiz Imran Butt, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Weightlifting Federation, Fakhar Amir Kazmi, Legal Advisor of Pakistan Federation Baseball and Director Facilities Hamza Naeem Were also present. Khalid expressed happiness that PFB has hired a consultant from abroad for the development and promotion of its game and if this experience is successful, other federations will be able to use this method. And the Pakistan Olympic Association will also hire foreign consultants in the future. At the end of the meeting, Khalid also presented a memorial shield on behalf of the Pakistan Olympics to Josh. Germany.