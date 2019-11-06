European champs Saracens hit with heavy sanctions

LONDON: English and European champions Saracens have been docked 35 points and fined over A£5 million ($6.5 million) for breaching the Premiership Rugby salary cap over several seasons, Premiership Rugby announced on Tuesday.

Saracens — who provided nine of the England squad including captain Owen Farrell that reached last Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final — had been subject to a nine-month investigation.

The club immediately announced they would file an appeal against the sanctions.Following a five-day hearing in September and October, an independent three-man panel, headed by a distinguished former judge, adjudicated that Saracens had contravened the salary cap which is set at A£7 million a year.

Premiership Rugby has not disclosed how much money Saracens were found to have breached the cap by, but under the salary cap regulations it must exceed A£650,000, which is the amount which triggers the maximum 35-point penalty

Saracens who topped the Premiership table last season with 78 points — before going on to beat Exeter in the final will begin the fourth round of matches on -26 points. Newcastle Falcons finished bottom last season with 31.