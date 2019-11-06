Grosso appointed Brescia coach

MILAN: Former World Cup winner Fabio Grosso was appointed coach of Serie A strugglers Brescia on Tuesday after Eugenio Corini was sacked at the weekend.

Grosso, who won the 2006 World Cup title with Italy, takes over the promoted side who are second bottom of the Serie A table after seven defeats in 10 games.Brescia said in a statement that the 41-year-old Grosso would conduct his first training session with the northeners later on Tuesday.

His first game in charge will be at home against Torino this Saturday.The former Inter Milan and Juventus left-back started his coaching career with the Juventus youth teams followed by a season at Serie B side Bari. He coached Verona for the 2018-2019 season.