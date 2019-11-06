Aamir, Khawaja retain top slots in PbOA polls

LAHORE: Punjab Olympic Association has unanimously re-elected Muhammad Aamir Jan as its president while Idris Haider Khawaja retained his seat as secretary of the Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) on Tuesday.

The general council meeting of PbOA was held at the Olympic House Lahore in which every ally sporting body was accommodated in the new set-up. Besides, Aamir Jan, Syed Dilawar Abbas was elected Senior Vice President, and Bashir Ahmad Gill as Treasurer for next four years. All affiliated units of PbOA participated in the meeting. Hafiz Imran Butt attended the meeting as representative of Pakistan Olympic Association while Hafeez Bhatti was observer from Sports Board Punjab.

Office-bearers elected at the meeting were: Patron-in-Chief: Chief Minister Punjab, Patron: Chief Secretary Punjab, President: M Aamir Jan, Senior Vice President: Syed Dilwar Abbas, Secretary General: Idris Haider Khawaja, Treasurer: Bashir Amhad Gill, Vice Presidents: Ahmer Malik (Table Tennis), Haji M Shafiq (Handball), Khalid Bashir (Basketball) M Jahangir (Karate), M Arshad Sattar (Wrestling), Mrs. Mubashara Raza (Swimming); Associate Secretaries: Waqar Ali (Cycling), Tayyab Sohail (Badminton), Syed Fakhar Ali Shah (Baseball), Mrs. Tania Mallik (Lady Member). Executive Committee: All office-bearers of the Punjab Olympic Association as per constitution of PbOA and they are: Mushtaq Ahmad (Taekwondo), Laiq Ahmad Laqi (Throwball), M Buksh Javad (Volleyball), Sherjil Butt (Boxing) and Advisor M Khalid Mahmood.

Individual members of General Council (Nominated by President) were: M. Jamil Ahmad Rana (Tug of War), M Naeem Akhtar (Bodybuilding), Akhtar Abbas Khawaja (Kabaddi), M Munir (Canoeing), Sohaib Shafiq (Handball), M Imran (Wushu). Lady Members of General Council: Mrs. Humaira Mughal, Mrs. Aneela Hamid, Mrs. Farat Malik, Mrs. Syeda Shahida Gillani, Miss Asma Usman Khan, Miss Najma Arain and office secretary Waqar Ali.