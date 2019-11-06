Lahore School Sports in full swing

LAHORE: The second day’s competitions of Lahore School Sports remained continued at various venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab and Divisional Sports Office, Lahore on Tuesday.

The competitions of boxing were held at boxing ring adjacent to NPSC Gymnasium Hall, table tennis, badminton at NPSC Gymnasium Hall, athletics at Punjab Stadium and taekwondo at Coaching Centre. Sports Board Punjab, on the directives of Director General Sports Adnan Arshad Aulakh, made excellent arrangements for the smooth holding of Lahore School Sports competitions. According to details, Adabistan-e-Soophia school got first position in U-12 girls category badminton event while the second and third positions went to LGS and Crescent School respectively.

In U-12 boys category, Crescent Model School clinched the first spot, Lecol School took second position followed by Hamdard School. In under-16 boys boxing semifinal event, Saif Ali Butt of CN School defeated Ubaid of Allied School to reach the final. Hashim Ali Butt of Jinnah High School and Saqib Butt of Pak Railways School thrashed their respective opponents and confirmed a place in U-16 category semifinal. Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, in a statement on Tuesday said that 14,280 male and female students from 228 schools are showing their talent in over 80 sports and other events during the 6-day Lahore School Sports competitions. “The massive participation of students in sports activities reflected our young generation’s great passion in sports”.

In under-12 girls table tennis event, Govt Girls High School Barkat Market clinched first position.

Following are other results:

Table tennis:

U-12 girls: 1. Govt Girls High School Barkat Market, 2. LGS Gulberg, 3. GHS Samanabad.

U-12 boys: 1. Unique School 2. Scil Gulberg 3. LGS Gulberg

U-16 boys: 1. Beacon House 2. Govt Islamia School, 3. Chishtia Islampura

U-16 girls: 1. Lady Maclagan, 2. L Maclagan 3. Unique School.