QAT: Southern Punjab maintain supremacy over Balochistan

LAHORE: Southern Punjab continued their domination over Balochistan on day two of the four-day first-class Quaid-i-Azam Trophy sixth-round fixture at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium.

In a contest being live-streamed on PCB’s YouTube channel, Southern Punjab set up a mammoth first innings score of 502 all-out in 129.3 after resuming their innings on 296 for one.

Sami Aslam, who targeted his second double-century of the season by finishing the last day’s play on 149 not out, added 19 runs to his score before he was dismissed on 168. The left-handed opener stayed at the crease for 292 balls and cracked 15 fours and two sixes.

Adnan Akmal, batting at six, built on the solid work that the openers had done yesterday - with a 283-run opening-stand, in which Umar Siddique scored 130 - with an aggressive 80.

The wicketkeeper-batsman cracked 11 fours and a six in his 86-ball stay at the crease, helping the batting side to cross the 400-run mark in 110 overs and gain maximum batting points (5).

With 41 from 50 balls, Abdul Rehman Muzamil, who batted at number four, was the other notable run-getter in the innings. The bulk of the Southern Punjab’s wickets were shared between M Asghar and Amad Butt.

Asghar, the left-arm spinner, recorded his seventh five-wicket haul in the format with five for 130 in 31.3 overs.Right-arm medium-fast Amad took four wickets for 103 runs in 24 overs.Balochistan bagged one bowling point for having Southern Punjab five down by the end of 110 overs.

In their reply, Balochistan were 37 for one in 12.4 overs when stumps were drawn.Azeem Ghumman and Imran Butt, who scored a double-century in his side’s last round fixture against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, batted at eight and 19 respectively. After hitting two fours, Awais Zia (nine off eight) fell to Irfan jnr.

Scores: Southern Punjab 502 all out in 129.3 overs (Sami Aslam 168, Umar Siddique 130, Adnan Akmal 80, Abdul Rehman Muzamil 41, Sohaib Maqsood 36, M Irfan 23; M Asghar 5-130; Amad Butt 4-103) Balochistan 37-1 in 12.4 overs (Imran Butt 19; Irfan Jr 1-15).