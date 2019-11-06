close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
Sindh make spirited reply to KP

Sports

LAHORE: Sindh were 147 for three in reply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 288 all-out on day two of the four-day first-class Quaid-i-Azam Trophy fixture at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.Omair Bin Yousaf scored a solid 56 and stitched a 51-run partnership for the first-wicket with Khurram Manzoor (19).

Omair’s 75-ball stay at the wicket was laced with 10 fours before he was removed by left-arm fast-bowler Junaid Khan, who took two wickets for 49 runs in eight overs.Junaid’s second scalp was middle-order batsman Saad Ali - bowled on first ball.

Left-handed batsmen Saud Shakeel and Fawad Alam batted at 35 and 29 when stumps were drawn.Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa added 63 runs to their overnight score before they were all-out on 288.

Resuming his innings at 33, wicketkeeper-batsman Rehan Afridi scored an unbeaten 57, hitting 11 fours.Scores: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 288 all-out in 106 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 88, Rehan Afridi 57*, , Sajid Khan 39, Israrullah 36, Zohaib Khan 28; Sohail Khan 4-62, Hassan Khan 2-37, Mir Hamza 2-65) Sindh 147-3, 36 overs (Omair Bin Yousaf 56, Saud Shakeel 35*, Fawad Alam 29*; Junaid Khan 2-49).

