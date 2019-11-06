Sindh make spirited reply to KP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Sindh were 147 for three in reply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 288 all-out on day two of the four-day first-class Quaid-i-Azam Trophy fixture at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.Omair Bin Yousaf scored a solid 56 and stitched a 51-run partnership for the first-wicket with Khurram Manzoor (19).
Omair’s 75-ball stay at the wicket was laced with 10 fours before he was removed by left-arm fast-bowler Junaid Khan, who took two wickets for 49 runs in eight overs.Junaid’s second scalp was middle-order batsman Saad Ali - bowled on first ball.
Left-handed batsmen Saud Shakeel and Fawad Alam batted at 35 and 29 when stumps were drawn.Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa added 63 runs to their overnight score before they were all-out on 288.
Resuming his innings at 33, wicketkeeper-batsman Rehan Afridi scored an unbeaten 57, hitting 11 fours.Scores: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 288 all-out in 106 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 88, Rehan Afridi 57*, , Sajid Khan 39, Israrullah 36, Zohaib Khan 28; Sohail Khan 4-62, Hassan Khan 2-37, Mir Hamza 2-65) Sindh 147-3, 36 overs (Omair Bin Yousaf 56, Saud Shakeel 35*, Fawad Alam 29*; Junaid Khan 2-49).
LAHORE: Sindh were 147 for three in reply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 288 all-out on day two of the four-day first-class Quaid-i-Azam Trophy fixture at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.Omair Bin Yousaf scored a solid 56 and stitched a 51-run partnership for the first-wicket with Khurram Manzoor (19).
Omair’s 75-ball stay at the wicket was laced with 10 fours before he was removed by left-arm fast-bowler Junaid Khan, who took two wickets for 49 runs in eight overs.Junaid’s second scalp was middle-order batsman Saad Ali - bowled on first ball.
Left-handed batsmen Saud Shakeel and Fawad Alam batted at 35 and 29 when stumps were drawn.Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa added 63 runs to their overnight score before they were all-out on 288.
Resuming his innings at 33, wicketkeeper-batsman Rehan Afridi scored an unbeaten 57, hitting 11 fours.Scores: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 288 all-out in 106 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 88, Rehan Afridi 57*, , Sajid Khan 39, Israrullah 36, Zohaib Khan 28; Sohail Khan 4-62, Hassan Khan 2-37, Mir Hamza 2-65) Sindh 147-3, 36 overs (Omair Bin Yousaf 56, Saud Shakeel 35*, Fawad Alam 29*; Junaid Khan 2-49).