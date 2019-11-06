Central Punjab dominant against Northern

ISLAMABAD: Central Punjab cricketers’ all-round display put the team in a strong position against Northern in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy four-day first-class match at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Tuesday.

First spinners Zafar Gohar and Bilal Asif helped Central Punjab take slender 35 runs first innings lead and then left it to talented southpaw Rizwan Hussain (69 not out) to tighten the grip further as Central Punjab reached 137 for 2 at close of second day’s play. The team is now enjoying a healthy 172 runs lead with eight of their second innings wickets in hand.

Opener Rizwan Hussain was batting on 69 and Umar Akmal was unbeaten on 53 when stumps were drawn for the day, the two have so far added 99 runs for the unfinished third wicket stand, giving their team control of the match.

Resuming at the overnight score of 47 for one, Northern were reduced to 134 for six in their first innings till the lunch break.

Central Punjab spinners Bilal and Zafar made good use of the Iqbal Stadium pitch to make regular breakthroughs. Hammad Azam (52 off 101 balls, two fours, two sixes) was the only batsman to offer some sustained resistance against the host bowling attack.

Umar Amin scored 42 off 85 balls with the help of six fours; wicketkeeper Jamal Anwar contributed 36 runs off 106 balls.

Scores: Central Punjab 226 all out in 69.1 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 55, Umar Akmal 52, Salman Butt 41; Nauman Ali 8-71) and 137 for 2 in 26.1 overs (Rizwan Hussain 69*, Umar Akmal 53*)Northern 191 all out, 64.1 overs (Hammad Azam 52, Umar Amin 42; Zafar Gohar 4-54, Bilal Asif 3-57).