Unfit Bale in Welsh squad for Euro qualifiers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Gareth Bale, who is struggling with a calf problem, has been included by Ryan Giggs in the Wales squad for their must-win final two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary.
The 30-year-old Real Madrid star — who has not played since scoring for Wales in their 1-1 draw with World Cup finalists Croatia on October 13 — is nevertheless considered a doubt for both the game in Azerbaijan on November 16 and at home to Hungary on the 19.
The Welsh — surprise semi-finalists at Euro 2016 — are presently fourth in their group, six points adrift of table-topping Croatia and four shy of second-placed Hungary. Both Croatia and Hungary have just one game remaining.Bale returned to light training with Real Madrid last week after a visit to London sparked more speculation about his future.
LONDON: Gareth Bale, who is struggling with a calf problem, has been included by Ryan Giggs in the Wales squad for their must-win final two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary.
The 30-year-old Real Madrid star — who has not played since scoring for Wales in their 1-1 draw with World Cup finalists Croatia on October 13 — is nevertheless considered a doubt for both the game in Azerbaijan on November 16 and at home to Hungary on the 19.
The Welsh — surprise semi-finalists at Euro 2016 — are presently fourth in their group, six points adrift of table-topping Croatia and four shy of second-placed Hungary. Both Croatia and Hungary have just one game remaining.Bale returned to light training with Real Madrid last week after a visit to London sparked more speculation about his future.