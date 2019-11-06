Unfit Bale in Welsh squad for Euro qualifiers

LONDON: Gareth Bale, who is struggling with a calf problem, has been included by Ryan Giggs in the Wales squad for their must-win final two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary.

The 30-year-old Real Madrid star — who has not played since scoring for Wales in their 1-1 draw with World Cup finalists Croatia on October 13 — is nevertheless considered a doubt for both the game in Azerbaijan on November 16 and at home to Hungary on the 19.

The Welsh — surprise semi-finalists at Euro 2016 — are presently fourth in their group, six points adrift of table-topping Croatia and four shy of second-placed Hungary. Both Croatia and Hungary have just one game remaining.Bale returned to light training with Real Madrid last week after a visit to London sparked more speculation about his future.