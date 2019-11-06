Aamir asks PSA to hold more int’l events in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood met Chief Executive Professional Squash Association (PSA) Alex Gough during the 49th Annual General Meeting of World Squash Federation (WSF) in progress at Cape Town (South Africa).

Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood is reported to have talked on the improved security measures in Pakistan.“Matters relating to share of more PSA events were also discussed in the meeting. Foreign players’ participation in these tournaments without any pre-condition of security fee and security survey was also discussed.”

SVP, PSF also had detailed meetings with Jacque Fontaine (President, WSF), Nik Razeen A Daud, President of Malaysian Squash and Assem Khalifa, President Egyptian Squash Federation during which development of squash in the region were discussed in detail.

It is expected that the efforts being put in by SVP, PSF would help to remove the security fee & survey condition and he would also make efforts to convince WSF for allocation of World Junior Championship, 2022.