India, WI women ODI series decider today

NORTH SOUND, Antigua: Comebacks is the theme in West Indies’ ODI series decider against the visiting Indian team on Wednesday. The home team’s vice-captain Hayley Matthews is back after serving her eight-match across-formats suspension for an undisclosed breach of CWI Player Code of Conduct.

On the other hand, India welcome back ace opener Smriti Mandhana, who spent last five ODIs on the sidelines due to a toe fracture she picked up last month in training. With points, and the series, on the line, both mainstays would likely walk straight into their respective playing XIs for the third and final ODI in Antigua.

Spinners have had their fun in both the day-night games thus far. India faltered in the chase of 225 in the series opener with an out-of-form Anisa Mohammed returning a five-for on her way to becoming the first spinner to 150 wickets in women’s ODIs.

India’s spinners returned the favour in the following game, turning the game on it’s head as the hosts slipped from 78/1 to 138 all out in their chase of 192, to level the series. Not a lot should change from that narrative, but the series decider is a day game unlike the first two.

The welcome relief for the home team is that the batting no longer seems to be solely dependent on Stafanie Taylor, with notable contributions coming from Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation and wicketkeeper-bat Shemaine Campbelle as well across the two games. Matthews’s return at the top should also add to the batting depth.

For India, Harmanpreet Kaur’s consistency is a welcome change but a major concern is also at the top with runs not coming at an ideal pace. Mandhana’s return, therefore, seems definite.