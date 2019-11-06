Shifting of Pak-India Davis Cup tie from Islamabad: PTF to lodge protest against ITF decision

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has decided to lodge an appeal with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Committee against shifting of the forthcoming Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India from Islamabad to a neutral venue.

Salim Saifullah Khan, president PTF, has confirmed that unsporting and unexpected decision on the part of ITF would be challenged. “We are about to write an appeal to the ITF, challenging their decision as why the tie has been moved to a neutral venue when all other international events are being staged in Pakistan. The ITF Security team has already given thumps up to the security measures being adopted to host the tie on November 29-30 in Islamabad,” Salim Saifullah said. Citing different reasons including the on-going ‘Dharna’ by Maulana Fazalur Rehman followers in Islamabad, the ITF has decided to hold the forthcoming Asia/Oceania Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India at a neutral venue.

According to the ITF hand-out issued the other day venue for the November 29-30 Davis Cup tie will be announced in a few days times in consultation with the PTF.

“Following a review of the latest advice given ITF’s independent security advisors, the Davis Cup Committee has taken the decision that the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie between Pakistan and India on Nov 29/30 must be played at a neutral venue.

The ITF and Davis Cup Committee’s first priority has always been the safety of athletes, officials and spectators and the decision was made on this basis,” the ITF hand out says. The PTF president said that Maulana’s Dharna was confined to a small part of the city that had nothing to do with sports activities. “Wrong impression had been given towards Dharna. Everywhere in the world, especially in democratic countries, political parties keep on staging such protests. This happens everywhere in world. Singling out Pakistan is unjust and uncalled for,” Salim Saifullah said.

The PTF president made it clear that Pakistan hosted Sri Lanka cricket team recently and was about to host international badminton event in Islamabad. “Pakistan has kept on hosting Davis Cup ties, international cricket, badminton, hockey and other leading sports events in recent times. Why the ITF has singled out tennis. We will talk up these matters with the ITF in our appeal which is expected to be sent to the Davis Cup Committee Wednesday.”

India had already sent their team members name and was indicating coming to Islamabad after submitting every detail of their travelling arrangements. Fazalur Rehman ‘Dharna’ that has locked down part of the capital is said to be the main reason of the ITF decision. Had it

not been ‘Dharna’, the ITF was adamant to see the important tie going on in Islamabad. The decision by the ITF also seems to be an outcome of Indian lobby pressure that has its say in international tennis. “India knew well that the team they have finalised for the tie against Pakistan was not capable of beating Pakistan at the grass courts in Islamabad. This lobbying by Indians is an outcome of their fear of losing against the likes of Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan on their favourite courts. They only stand chance at neutral venue,” Salim Saifullah said.