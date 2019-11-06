close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
AFP
November 6, 2019

Turkey says it captured sister of dead IS leader

World

AFP
November 6, 2019

ISTANBUL: Turkish forces in northern Syria have detained a sister of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State group who was killed in a US raid, a senior Turkish official said Tuesday. “Turkey has captured Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s sister” in a raid near the town of Azaz, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP.

