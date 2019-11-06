Turkey says it captured sister of dead IS leader

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISTANBUL: Turkish forces in northern Syria have detained a sister of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State group who was killed in a US raid, a senior Turkish official said Tuesday. “Turkey has captured Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s sister” in a raid near the town of Azaz, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP.
