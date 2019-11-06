close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi appointed as new Commander Coast

National

KARACHI: Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi on Tuesday took over Pakistan Navy's coastal command.

In an impressive Change of Command ceremony held at PNS Qasim Karachi, Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi took over the command as Commander Coast. Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani handed over the command to Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi.

Commander Coast is the overall Commander of all units and establishments of Pakistan Navy along the coastal belt and creeks areas who also heads Special Service Group (Navy) and Pak Marines. Vice Admiral Gilani has been transferred to the Naval Headquarters.

