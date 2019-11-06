NAB arrests accused in Islamabad land case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi, on Tuesday arrested accused Sardar Hayat Khan Mandokhel of M/s Exceed (Pvt) Ltd after an investigation against him and others about the land of Saidpur Model Village area in the federal capital.

During the investigation it was transpired that the application of accused to get the land for establishment of his site offices was just an eye wash, whereas the ulterior motive of accused was to grab the precious land of Saidpur through corruption and corrupt practices.

The accused deliberately concealed himself in order to avoid court proceeding.

The Finance Wing of the CDA calculated liability of Rs455.744 million against the accused.

The CDA requested NAB for recovery of liability from the accused. NAB Rawalpindi has already filed a reference against him in accountability court, Islamabad.