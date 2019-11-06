PTI names Zeeshan Khanzada for Senate seat

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday nominated Zeeshan Khanzada for the Senate’s general seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Zeeshan has been nominated for the Senate seat, after his father Khanzada Khan resigned as its member the other day. Zeeshan joined PTI, quitting PPP.

Meanwhile, PTI Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad called on the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to take notice of PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry’s alleged bad-mouthing with his party lawmaker Kanwal Shauzeb during a private TV channel talk show.