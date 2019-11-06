close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

PTI names Zeeshan Khanzada for Senate seat

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday nominated Zeeshan Khanzada for the Senate’s general seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Zeeshan has been nominated for the Senate seat, after his father Khanzada Khan resigned as its member the other day. Zeeshan joined PTI, quitting PPP.

Meanwhile, PTI Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad called on the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to take notice of PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry’s alleged bad-mouthing with his party lawmaker Kanwal Shauzeb during a private TV channel talk show.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan