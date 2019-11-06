Senate body takes notice of immoral video clips on social media

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has taken notice of showing derogatory, objectionable, immoral and defamatory contents and vulgar video clips through Facebook, twitter, Tiktok, YouTube on social media and directed the FIA to take immediate action against those accountholders who were releasing these immoral contents on the social media under Cyber Crime Act.

In a notice to Secretary Ministry of Interior, the Senate Committee on Interior stated that chairman of the Senate’s Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik came to know that it had now become increasing trend that some irresponsible people were releasing derogatory, objectionable, immoral and defamatory contents and vulgar video clips through Facebook, twitter, Tiktok, YouTube on social media which may play havoc with the texture of the society in general and destroy the youth in particular.

The notice of the Senate Committee on Interior stated that Chairman of the Committee Senator Rehmna Malik directed the FIA to take immediate action against those accountholders who were releasing these immoral contents on the social media under Cyber Crime Act. “At the same time the FIA and all other stakeholders should also create awareness in public and issue warning that FIA and PTA equipped with the state of the art monitoring system in Pakistan which can trace out the handlers of the objectionable contents and vulgar videos on the social media,” the notice stated.

Through the notice, Chairman of the Committee desired that the FIA should implement the Cyber Crime Act in letter and spirit and the detailed report containing statistical data with area wise breakup should be prepared so that this matter would be taken up in the next meeting of the committee.