Wed Nov 06, 2019
AFP
November 6, 2019

Journalists quit Lebanon paper

National

BEIRUT: Four journalists have resigned from Lebanon’s pro-Hezbollah newspaper Al-Akhbar over the daily’s stance on an unprecedented wave of anti-government protests. One journalist announced her resignation last week, another on Monday and two more followed suit on Tuesday, explaining their decision on social media. One of them, leading economic journalist Mohammed Zbib, said he “resigned to protest against the newspaper management’s attitude towards the uprising”.

Since October 17, hundreds of thousands of Lebanese have taken to the streets to demand better living conditions.

