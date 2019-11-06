CM wants citizen facilitation centres in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the district administration to identify appropriate buildings for establishment of citizen facilitation centres in the merged tribal districts to ensure provision of basic services to citizens.

He was chairing a meeting on the progress review on the establishment of citizen facilitation centres in the newly-merged tribal districts, said a handout.

The chief minister was informed that the citizen facilitation centres would be extended to divisional headquarters of the province next year.

The services currently being provided in the citizen facilitation centres by NADRA include issuance of National Identity Card, National Identity Card

for overseas Pakistanis, child registration certificates, family registration certificates, ETO Islamabad, National Bank ATM, Temporarily Displaced Persons Merged Districts Grants and e-Sahulat including payment of utility bills, cellular top-ups, Naya Pakistan Housing Schemes.

Further services are also being planned to be provided in the Citizen Facilitation Centers by NADRA which include passport counters, BISP counters, civil registration management system counters, birth certificates, death certificates, marriage certificates and provision of divorce certificates.

Similarly, the provincial government has also planned to introduce additional services in citizen facilitation centres, which include provision of domicile, birth, death, marriage, divorce certificates, DMCs & Degrees of Boards and Universities, land transfer and Property matters, vehicles registrations and renewal, arms licenses, driving licenses, Bank of Khyber ATMs, traffic fine collection and issuing of route permits.