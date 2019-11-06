Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires anti-ship missile

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy test fired land based anti-ship missile ‘Zarb’ as part of a training exercise from the coastal region. The missile successfully followed its pre-planned trajectory and accurately engaged the target at sea.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi who witnessed the exercise expressed his utmost satisfaction on the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy, the spokesman of Pakistan Navy said. The Admiral further said that Pakistan’s pursuit for peace and stability has to be taken in the context of our quest for maintaining a peaceful coexistence in the region and not to be construed as our weakness.

Pakistan Navy, being a professionally competent and potent force, is fully capable of thwarting any aggression with an iron fist. He further said that operationalization of Zarb Weapon System is depictive of Pakistan’s strong resolve and high level of preparedness. He reaffirmed the resolve that Pakistan Navy’s personnel remain vigilant and combat-ready to guard the sea frontiers and maritime interests of our motherland.

Chief of the Naval Staff also underscored the importance of Pakistan Navy’s own initiatives of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) in Gulf of Aden/North Arabian Sea, Pakistan Navy’s participation in multinational Combined Maritime Force (CMF) and recent joining of Trans Regional Maritime Network with participants from 32 navies which will greatly contribute in improving maritime security.

The Naval Chief lauded the efforts, dedication and professional conduct displayed by all participants especially the crew of missile unit, scientists and engineers for making the event a complete success.