US report on terror disappoints Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad sent a crystal clear reminder to the United States, saying that it is because of Pakistan’s efforts in the international struggle against terrorism, that has resulted in the elimination of al-Qaeda from this region, but has also made the world a safer place.

A statement from the Foreign Office was expressing its ‘disappointment’ with assertions made in the US Department of State’s Country Report on Terrorism 2018, concerning its counter-terrorism efforts.

Pakistan says that any insinuation to the contrary is unwarranted and is inconsistent with the positive trajectory of the bilateral relations.

“The (US) report completely overlooks the factual situation on the ground and the tremendous contribution made and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan over the last two decades in the international struggle against terrorism,” says the Foreign Office.

Pakistan has facilitated US and Taliban direct talks in the context of the Afghan peace and reconciliation process in good faith,” adds the Foreign Office.

This uncalled for US statement comes at a time when Washington is working together with Islamabad to bring the Afghan Taliban to the negotiating table to work out a future workable roadmap for a peaceful future.

The US was also reminded that Pakistan’s positive contribution in this regard has been widely acknowledged, including by the United States and its leadership.

As noted in the Report, Pakistan faces the threat of terrorism from a number of groups including TTP, JuA and ISKP.

“The report, however, fails to mention that these groups continue to operate and conduct terrorist activities against Pakistan from across the border,” responded the statement at the selective memory choice of the US.

The government adds that it has taken extensive legal and administrative measures for implementation of its obligations under the UNSC 1267 sanctions regime for the freezing of assets and denial of funds and economic resources to all designated entities and individuals.

“Pakistan continuing to take actions to fully implement the FATF Action Plan and is also committed to take concrete actions under its National Action Plan,” points out the statement.

“We have always stressed that counter-terrorism efforts can be effectively advanced through constructive engagement. We hope Pakistan’s commitment, contributions and sacrifices would be fully recognised and appreciated in the right perspective,” asserts the Foreign Office.