Yemen govt, southern separatists sign power sharing accord

RIYADH: Yemen's internationally recognised government and southern separatists have signed a power-sharing deal to halt infighting, international media reported on Tuesday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the agreement between the Yemeni government and separatists - Southern Transitional Council (STC) - to end a power struggle in the war-torn country's south, Saudi state TV reported on Tuesday.

Crown Prince Mohammed described the “Riyadh Agreement” as a crucial step towards a political solution to end Yemen’s bloody four-year war.

“This agreement will open a new period of stability in Yemen. The kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands with you,” the Saudi crown prince said at a signing ceremony in Riyadh aired on state television. “It’s a joyful day in Saudi as the two sides come together.” Crown Prince Muhammad specifically thanked Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed for attending the ceremony and also his constant support during the Yemen crisis.

“I would like to thank Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed and commend the great sacrifices made by the United Arab Emirates in the field of honor alongside our valiant soldiers and their comrades from other coalition member states,” he said.

Praising the Yemeni people for their grit, Prince Muhammad said, “The Kingdom will always stand by the Yemenis, seeking Yemen’s stability and prosperity, and is confident that the wisdom of its people would be able to withstand all challenges.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed, in his comments, said, “I appreciate the great efforts made by Saudi Arabia in unifying the Yemeni people and its pivotal role in bringing about the Riyadh Agreement. We sincerely wish that peace and prosperity prevail and that Yemenis enjoy security, stability and development.”

The agreement will result in a government reshuffle to include the separatists with equal representation, and their armed forces will be placed under government control. All military and security forces will be incorporated into the defence and interior ministries.

In August, the separatist movement, which seeks self-rule in southern Yemen, turned on government troops as its forces seized their interim seat in the city of Aden.