ECP confirms poll theft, no probe needed, says Fazl

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman Tuesday dispelled rumours about calling off the Azadi March in the next few days and linked it with the announcement of fresh general elections by the government.

Addressing the participants of sit-in here on Tuesday, he said there would be no change in their demand for fresh elections.

“Announce fresh elections if you want us to end our sit-in,” he said.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had admitted that results of 95 percent polling stations were given without authorized signatures.

“If the ECP itself is admitting irregularities in polls, then why the government is declaring elections as fair?”

Fazl said contrary to the ministers’ claims that the sit-in would end in the next couple of days they were not going to back out of their demands. He said the government would not accept rigging.

He said the containers won’t be able to block their march if they decide to move forward adding that the government and not the protesters had locked down the federal capital.

“Do not instigate us, otherwise you will suffer a defeat,” he said making it clear that the decision to call off the sit-in solely rested with them.

The JUI-F chief said their future plan of action would be decided jointly by the opposition parties.

“The government’s negotiating team will continue to come and go,” he said.

He said it was not an ordinary march rather it was a good omen for the future revolution and the future belonged to the people.

Accusing the National Accountability Bureau of political victimization, he question as to why the accountability courts were only trying politicians.

He said no institution had the right to pick up any person on the basis of any secret report.

“If a missing person is criminal, he should be produced in the court of law,” Fazl said.

He asked if the interior ministry could deny that an Israeli plane had not touched down in Pakistan adding that the Azadi March had spoiled the 40-year investment of Israel.

“How long will you hide it? We know what you have done and what you are doing now. This is not only the Azadi March, but also the precursor of an impending revolution,” he said.

News Desk adds: Fazl called for an end to the ‘drama’ being staged in the name of accountability, Geo TV reported.”Won’t tolerate drama in the name of accountability in this country anymore,” he said, lashing out at the government for its alleged witch-hunt.

Fazl blamed the government for disturbing the friendly ties between Pakistan and China.

“We used to be proud of our friendship with China. We used to tell people that our friendship with China was higher than the Himalayas and sweeter than the honey. Now even China is not ready to invest in Pakistan due to our leaders’ follies,” he added.

Fazl said under the current economic conditions, factories were shutting down, production units were being rendered useless and people losing their jobs.

“For the first time in our history, three budgets were presented in a single year,” he said. “Even then this government couldn’t take advantage of the taxes.”

Fazl said Pakistan’s ties with Afghanistan had hit a new low, while Iran was giving more respect to India compared to Pakistan.

“There is gold, silver and priceless minerals in the mountains of Balochistan. However, the people of Balochistan do not have control over their own resources,” he added.

Fazl wondered why anyone hadn’t protested against the PTI dharna in 2014 but were speaking out against the Azadi March.

“You will have to accept the people’s verdict. Our marchers have maintained discipline,” said the JUI-F chief.

Fazl lamented that the incumbent government had increased prices of items of everyday use, petrol and other things.