Morgan wants youngsters to learn fast

LONDON: It’s the vicious circle that confronts young aspirants to any plum job anywhere: must have experience but can’t get it without working in the field.

Now that they’ve been handed the opportunity to gain valuable experience on England’s tour of New Zealand, Eoin Morgan wants his fringe T20 World Cup hopefuls to learn from it — fast. Morgan cited inexperience as a factor in England’s 14-run loss to New Zealand in their third T20I after a batting collapse which saw them lose 5 for 10 in 18 balls after they had needed 42 off 32 balls with eight wickets in hand.

The England side featured all six players who had not played a T20 international before this series and when Morgan, who was at the crease with James Vince, fell for 18 with five overs remaining, England crumbled.

“It is the most inexperienced side that we will field,” Morgan said. “We can’t come out expecting to win 5-0, we do need to learn and make mistakes throughout the whole series. “An important part of learning is recognising exactly where you were and what you did wrong. You can’t be blindsided or be stubborn enough to not take in good information.

“It has been a great learning day for us and hopefully the guys take in the information and learn from that, hopefully pretty quickly.

“They have to, and they have to play games so in situations like that you have to throw them out in the middle of it, you can’t say your senior players always have to support them and nurture them.”

Sam Billings, with 24 T20I caps, was run out by Colin Munro in a moment hailed by the Black Caps as a turning point and Vince fell a short time later, having reached 49 off 39 deliveries.