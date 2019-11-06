Aamir new PbOA president

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Aamir Jan was unanimously elected as president of the Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) during the meeting of Elective General Council that held at Olympic House in Lahore on Tuesday.

Syed Dilawar Abbas was elected as senior vice president with Idris Haider Khawaja (secretary general) and Bashir Ahmed Gill as treasurer for the next four-year term.