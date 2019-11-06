close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

Aamir new PbOA president

Sports

November 6, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Aamir Jan was unanimously elected as president of the Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) during the meeting of Elective General Council that held at Olympic House in Lahore on Tuesday.

Syed Dilawar Abbas was elected as senior vice president with Idris Haider Khawaja (secretary general) and Bashir Ahmed Gill as treasurer for the next four-year term.

