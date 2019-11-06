Central Punjab in control

ISLAMABAD: An all-round display by Central Punjab players put the team in a strong position against Northern in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy four-day first-class match at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

First spinners Zafar Gohar and Bilal Asif helped Central Punjab take slender 35-run first innings lead and then left it to talented southpaw Rizwan Hussain (69 not out) to tighten the grip further as Central Punjab reached 137-2 at close of second day’s play.

The team is now enjoying a healthy 172-run lead with eight of their second innings wickets in hand.

Opener Rizwan Hussain was batting on 69 and Umar Akmal was unbeaten on 53 when stumps were drawn for the day, the two have so far added 99 runs for the unfinished third-wicket stand, giving their team control of the match. Resuming at the overnight score of 47-1, Northern were reduced to 134-6 in their first innings till the lunch break.

Central Punjab spinners Bilal and Zafar made good use of the Iqbal Stadium pitch to make regular breakthroughs. Hammad Azam (52) was the only batsman to offer some sustained resistance against the hosts bowling attack. Umar Amin scored 42 off 85 balls while wicketkeeper Jamal Anwar contributed 36 runs off 106 balls.

Northern were bowled out before tea for 191 runs in their first innings, conceding a 35-run lead. By dismissing the opposition inside 110 overs, Central Punjab collected full three bowling points on offer just like Northern had done on the first-day.

Left-arm-spinner Zafar finished with four wickets for 54 runs in 25.1 overs, while off-spinner Bilal took three for 57. Pacer Aizaz Cheema took two wickets.

Scores in brief: At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Central Punjab 226 all out in 69.1 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 55, Umar Akmal 52, Salman Butt 41; Nauman Ali 8-71) and 137-2 in 26.1 overs (Rizwan Hussain 69 not out, Umar Akmal 53 not out). Northern 191 all out in 64.1 overs (Hammad Azam 52, Umar Amin 42; Zafar Gohar 4-54, Bilal Asif 3-57).

At Bugti Stadium, Quetta: Southern Punjab 502 all out in 129.3 overs (Sami Aslam 168, Umar Siddique 130, Adnan Akmal 80, Abdul Rehman Muzamil 41, Sohaib Maqsood 36, Mohammad Irfan 23; Mohammad Asghar 5-130; Amad Butt 4-103). Balochistan 37-1 in 12.4 overs (Imran Butt 19; Irfan jnr 1-15).

At Abbottabad Stadium: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 288 all out in 106 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 88, Rehan Afridi 57 not out, Sajid Khan 39, Israrullah 36, Zohaib Khan 28; Sohail Khan 4-62, Hassan Khan 2-37, Mir Hamza 2-65). Sindh 147-3 in 36 overs (Omair Bin Yousaf 56, Saud Shakeel 35 not out, Fawad Alam 29 not out; Junaid Khan 2-49).