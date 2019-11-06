PSF official meets PSA chief Gough

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Squa­sh Federation (PSF) senior vice president Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood met Professional Squash Association (PSA) Chief Executive Alex Gough during the 49th Annual General Meeting of World Squash Federation (WSF) under way in Cape Town (South Africa).

Aamir Masood is reported to have talked on the improved security measures in Pakistan.

“The matters relating to share of more PSA events were also discussed in the meeting. Foreign players’ participation in these tournaments without any pre-condition of security fee and security survey was also discussed.”

The PSF official also had detailed meetings with WSF president Jacque Fontaine, Nik Razeen A Daud, president of the Malaysian Squash Association and Assem Khalifa, President Egyptian Squash Federation, during which issues relating to development of squash in the region were discussed in detail.

It is expected that the efforts being put in by the SVP would help remove the security fee and survey condition and he will also make efforts to convince WSF for allocation of World Junior Championship 2022.