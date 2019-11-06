India Davis Cup tie: PTF to lodge appeal against ITF decision

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has decided to lodge an appeal with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) committee on moving the forthcoming Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India from Islamabad to a neutral venue.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan said the unsporting and unexpected ITF decision would be challenged. “We are about to write an appeal to the ITF, challenging their decision as why the tie has been moved to a neutral venue when all other international events are being staged in Pakistan. The ITF security team has already given thumps-up to the security measures

being adopted to host the tie on November 29-30 in Islamabad,” Saifullah said.

Citing different reasons, including the on-going ‘Dharna’ by Maulana Fazalur Rehman followers in Islamabad, the ITF has decided to hold the forthcoming Asi­a/Oce­ania Davis Cup tie at a neutral venue.

The PTF president said that Maulana’s ‘Dharna’ was confined to a small part of the city that had nothing to do with sports activities.

“Wrong impression had been given towards ‘Dharna’. Everywhere in the world, especially in democratic countries, political parties keep on staging such protests. Singling out Pakistan is unjust and uncalled for,” Saifullah said.He made it clear that Pakistan hosted the Sri Lanka cricket team recently and was about to host international badminton event in Islamabad. “Pakistan has kept on hosting Davis Cup ties, international cricket, badminton, hockey and other leading sports events in recent times. Why the ITF has singled out tennis. We will take up these matters with ITF in our appeal which is expected to be sent to the Davis Cup committee Wednesday.”

India had already sent their team members’ names and was indicating coming to Islamabad after submitting every detail of their travelling arrangements. Fazalur Rehman’s ‘Dharna’ that has locked down part of the capital is said to be the main reason of the ITF decision. Had it not been to ‘Dharna’, the ITF was adamant to see the important tie going on in Islamabad.

The decision also seems to be an outcome of Indian lobby pressure that has its say in international tennis.

“India knew that the team they have finalised for the tie was not capable of beating Pakistan at the grass courts in Islamabad. This lobbying by Indians is an outcome of their fear of losing against the likes of Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan on their favourite courts. They only stand chance at neutral venue,” Saifullah said.