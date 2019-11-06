Pakistan, Switzerland agree to boost ties

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said on Tuesday that Pakistan cherished its bilateral relations with Switzerland and desired having collaboration in diverse sectors for mutual benefit of the people of the two sides.

The Senate Chairman expressed these views in a meeting with the parliamentary delegation from Switzerland. The delegation, led by President of the Council of States of Switzerland Jean-Rene Fournier, met the Chairman Senate here at Parliament House.

Senate Chairman Sanjrani underscored the need for further broadening the mutual relations and said that the environment in Pakistan conducive for investment and Swiss investors could benefit from various investment opportunities in Pakistan.