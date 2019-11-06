close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

Pakistan, Switzerland agree to boost ties

World

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said on Tuesday that Pakistan cherished its bilateral relations with Switzerland and desired having collaboration in diverse sectors for mutual benefit of the people of the two sides.

The Senate Chairman expressed these views in a meeting with the parliamentary delegation from Switzerland. The delegation, led by President of the Council of States of Switzerland Jean-Rene Fournier, met the Chairman Senate here at Parliament House.

Senate Chairman Sanjrani underscored the need for further broadening the mutual relations and said that the environment in Pakistan conducive for investment and Swiss investors could benefit from various investment opportunities in Pakistan.

