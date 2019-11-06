Trump urges ‘war’ on Mexico cartels after Americans killed in ambush

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump urged Mexico Tuesday to “wage war,” with US help, on the drug cartels believed to have ambushed a group of American Mormons in northern Mexico, killing nine women and children.

“If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these monsters, the US stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively,” Trump wrote in a tweet. The ambush occurred Monday in Rancho de la Mora, in an area along the border between the states of Sonora and Chihuahua that is notorious for drug traffickers and bandits, a relative of several of the victims said.

Julian Lebaron told Formula Radio in Mexico that his cousin was traveling to the airport with her four children when their van was attacked and set on fire with the victims inside. Two other vehicles were also found with the bodies of two women and a boy and a girl. At least five other children managed to escape and walk home, Lebaron said.