Russian caught trying to smuggle gold

MOSCOW: Russian customs officers have detained a woman at the Chinese border with nearly two kilogrammes of gold in her shoes after she appeared to be walking strangely, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Russian was detained at a customs post in eastern Siberia after officials noticed that she “was nervous and acted in a suspicous manner,” said Marina Boiko, a spokeswoman for the regional customs authorities.

“The young woman unnaturally placed one foot in front of the other,” she said in a statement. A search led to the discovery of eight pieces of gold weighing a total of nearly 1.9 kilogrammes (4.2 pounds)