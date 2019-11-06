close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 6, 2019

Russian caught trying to smuggle gold

World

AFP
November 6, 2019

MOSCOW: Russian customs officers have detained a woman at the Chinese border with nearly two kilogrammes of gold in her shoes after she appeared to be walking strangely, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Russian was detained at a customs post in eastern Siberia after officials noticed that she “was nervous and acted in a suspicous manner,” said Marina Boiko, a spokeswoman for the regional customs authorities.

“The young woman unnaturally placed one foot in front of the other,” she said in a statement. A search led to the discovery of eight pieces of gold weighing a total of nearly 1.9 kilogrammes (4.2 pounds)

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World