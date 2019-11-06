Russian caught trying to smuggle gold

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Russian customs officers have detained a woman at the Chinese border with nearly two kilogrammes of gold in her shoes after she appeared to be walking strangely, authorities said on Tuesday.
The Russian was detained at a customs post in eastern Siberia after officials noticed that she “was nervous and acted in a suspicous manner,” said Marina Boiko, a spokeswoman for the regional customs authorities.
“The young woman unnaturally placed one foot in front of the other,” she said in a statement. A search led to the discovery of eight pieces of gold weighing a total of nearly 1.9 kilogrammes (4.2 pounds)
