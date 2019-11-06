Constable awarded cash prize for helping disabled person

Islamabad: Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Tuesday awarded a traffic constable for helping a disabled man to climb a wall at Kashmir Highway.

Police spokesman said a constable of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Amir Baig was performing his duty on Kashmir highway when he helped a disabled person to climb a wall.

The video of this gesture went viral on social media and IGP, taking notice of this kind attitude of the constable, awarded a cash prize of Rs10,000 and an appreciation certificate to him.

The Islamabad Inspector General of Police said such kind acts should be adopted by all as it gives satisfaction to the people. He said this kind gesture has earned a great respect for the Islamabad Police.