Wed Nov 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

MoU signed for training courses for girls

Lahore

LAHORE: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Child Protection Bureau (CPB) Punjab and a welfare organisation, Hunargah, here to start courses pertaining stitching and others for girls.

Hunargah Chairperson Punjab Governor’s Begum Perveen Sarwar and CPB Punjab Chairperson Sarah Ahmad signed the MoU. MPA Shawana Bashir and others were also present on the occasion. Begum Perveen Sarwar also provided sewing machines and other equipment to girls at Child Protection Bureau.

Later, talking to the media, Begum Perveen Sarwar said that it was decided that training courses of stitching besides others would be started for the girls at Child Protection Bureau free of cost, adding that this programme was being initiated in Lahore during the first phase but later it would be extended across Punjab so that more girls were be imparted training of the skills.

Sarah Ahmad thanked Begum Perveen Sarwar for proving sewing machines for the girls and said that employment opportunities would be provided to the girls after imparting training to them.

