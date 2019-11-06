Three fraud accused remanded

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday handed over three accused of embezzlement of Rs280 million to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 14-day physical remand.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings wherein the bureau produced officials of a private company, Waqar Shah and Tahir Shah, and Accountant General Office's Senior Auditor Azam Nawaz.

NAB Prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah submitted that the accused, in connivance with each other, embezzled Rs280 million from the Agriculture Department funds. He pleaded to the court to grant 15-day physical remand for investigation. At this, the court handed over the accused to NAB on 14-day physical remand and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term.