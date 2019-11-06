close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
November 6, 2019

Three fraud accused remanded

Lahore

A
APP
November 6, 2019

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday handed over three accused of embezzlement of Rs280 million to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 14-day physical remand.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings wherein the bureau produced officials of a private company, Waqar Shah and Tahir Shah, and Accountant General Office's Senior Auditor Azam Nawaz.

NAB Prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah submitted that the accused, in connivance with each other, embezzled Rs280 million from the Agriculture Department funds. He pleaded to the court to grant 15-day physical remand for investigation. At this, the court handed over the accused to NAB on 14-day physical remand and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore